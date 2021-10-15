Grants available for projects to enhance Evangeline corridor area

Neighborhood organizations adjacent to the Evangeline Thruway have the chance to apply for Community-Initiative Project Grants to enhance and improve the quality of life for those who live and work in the Evangeline corridor area. Funds are part of the Evangeline Corridor Initiative (ECI), a collection of projects to revitalize neighborhoods that will be impacted by the future I-49 corridor.

Projects submitted for consideration should contribute to community pride, cultural history, or recreation. Grants range from $1,000 to $5,000, with applications accepted twice a year:

October 15 - December 1, 2021 (recipients announced in December)

May 15 - July 1, 2022 (recipients announced in July)

Two grants are expected to be awarded per cycle.

"We hope this funding stimulates small, incremental projects that have catalytic, positive impacts on our neighborhoods along the future I-49 Connector," Community Development and Planning Director Mary Sliman said.

Evangeline Thruway Redevelopment Team Chair Alexander Lazard added, "This is an opportunity to make our neighborhoods stronger, preserve their uniqueness and culture, reverse blight, and promote economic investment. Funds must be used to enhance the area, for example, improving bike and pedestrian access, neighborhood signage, land improvements, or any project that will revitalize and benefit the area."

Neighborhood organizations can find the application here.

The ECI was created to spur neighborhood revitalization in areas adjacent to the Evangeline Thruway. In the span of 18 months, public hearings yielded 44 catalyst projects designed to stimulate redevelopment and rehabilitation. The Community-Initiated Project Grant program is a new competitive grant that the Evangeline Thruway Redevelopment Team launched through Lafayette Consolidated Government's Community Development and Planning Department. The team advises the Lafayette City Council on the status and progression of the ECI.

