Grant applications open for small community projects

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) Community Development and Planning Department and Lafayette Habitat for Humanity have partnered to continue offering community grants for small-scale projects along the Evangeline Corridor.

Residents, businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations interested in enhancing Lafayette’s oldest neighborhoods — Freetown-Port Rico, La Place, McComb-Veazey, Oasis, and Quiet Town are encouraged to apply. These neighborhoods, inevitably affected by the future I-49 Connector, were targeted for improvements as part of the Evangeline Corridor Initiative (ECI), a long-range plan to revitalize the communities near the Evangeline Thruway. Since then, neighborhood planning groups, or Coteries, have worked together to address neighborhood concerns and develop revitalization strategies.

About the partnership, Lafayette Habitat for Humanity Executive Director said Melinda Taylor said, “Lafayette Habitat and LCG's Community Development & Planning team have had a long-standing partnership to create more affordable homeownership opportunities and to support resident-led revitalization efforts in Lafayette's core neighborhoods. We are very excited to participate in any initiative that helps build capacity within the Coteries and other grass roots groups working to improve the quality of life in their communities”

LCG Community Development and Planning Director Mary Sliman added grants will be used for neighborhood resources, advocacy for improvements, and building community participation to bolster community pride. "LCG administration and staff are committed to supporting our neighborhood initiative. The City and Parish Councils have approved additional, ongoing operational funds to support our Coterie neighborhoods. Habitat for Humanity will be an ongoing partner in the facilitation of our neighborhood program.”

Grants range from $1,000 to $5,000. Grant applications are now being accepted through Friday, December 1.

Visit https://www.lafayettela.gov/DP/PlanningRezoning/EvangelineCorridor [lafayettela.gov] to apply.

Visit https://www.lafayettela.gov/DP/PlanningRezoning/neighborhoodplanning [lafayettela.gov] to learn more about Lafayette’s five coteries.