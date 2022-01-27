Grandmother saves grandson from burning bedroom

Lafayette firefighters were called to an apartment fire in the 800 block of East Convent Street at 4:26 p.m Wednesday.

The occupant of the apartment called 911 and reported her bedroom was on fire.

The female occupant entered the room where her 2-year-old grandson was asleep and discovered the fire. She quickly grabs him from the bed and exits the apartment.

No one was injured.

Firefighters from 3 nearby stations arrived on the scene within minutes.

The fire was quickly extinguished containing the damage to the bedroom.

The bed and other items in the room sustained heavy fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.