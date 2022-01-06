Grand Prairie Elementary pivots to remote learning tomorrow, Jan. 7

OPELOUSAS — Students at Grand Prairie Elementary School will pivot to remote learning Friday, January 7, due to a number of staff members out on quarantine or isolating due to COVID-19.

Students will resume in-person learning on Monday, January 10.

Instructions concerning remote learning will be communicated through the student's teacher.

They say for families to please note that while they have an obligation to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of all community members, they also must protect the privacy of individuals affected by this virus.

Families are asked to contact the school if they have questions regarding school closures.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel