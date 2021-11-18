Grand jury indicts man accused in fatal July drive-by shooting in Carencro

The suspect in a fatal July drive-by shooting in Carencro has been indicted on several charges in connection to the incident.

A grand jury has indicted 20-year-old Kendall Leopaul of Lafayette on numerous charges including the following:

First Degree Murder

Attempted First Degree Murder

Assault/ Drive-By Shooting

3 counts Aggravated Criminal Damage to property

Leopaul was listed as number one on Lafayette's 'Most Wanted,' before his arrest. He was arrested in August on an outstanding murder warrant issued by the Carencro Police Department in connection with the fatal shooting in the parking lot of Walgreens in Carencro.

In that incident, 21-year-old Vontre Broussard of Lafayette was shot as he exited his vehicle to enter the store. Police alleged that Leopaul opened fire on the victim, firing multiple rounds at Broussard and into the vehicle he was in.

The indictment says that Leopaul fired shots at Broussard and a group of people including patrons of the Walgreens Pharmacy location. The documents also mentioned damage to the building and a vehicle.

Leopaul is also a person of interest in two other violent crimes in Lafayette, police say. Those investigations are ongoing.

