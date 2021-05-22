Graduation wraps up for Lafayette Parish seniors

Graduation celebrations are wrapping up Saturday for Lafayette Parish seniors as the final four ceremonies are being held at the Cajundome.

Seniors from Southside, Carencro, Comeaux, and Acadiana will receive their diplomas today, marking the end of commencement exercises in the parish and the end of a school year full of difficult circumstances.

The day began with Southside's graduation at 7:30 a.m., followed by Carencro at 11:30 a.m. and Comeaux at 3 p.m. Acadiana's graduation is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Ceremonies for Lafayette Parish began Thursday.

This year's ceremonies were held in the Cajundome, albeit socially distanced and with face coverings, after last year's were postponed until July and moved outside to Cajun Field.

Each graduation was live-streamed by the Cajundome; click here to watch.

Check back later for more from today's ceremonies.

