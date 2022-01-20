Government officials introduce a new Terminal for LFT

The ribbon is cut and the new terminal is ready for takeoff.The first passengers will make their way through the terminal doors, first thing tomorrow morning.

Among those making the occasion, Governor Edwards says the new terminal is a statewide effort.

"What your looking at, if I'm not mistaking is right at 155,000,000 dollar investment from all sources of funding that were involved. So that is a significant undertaking."

With the help from the federal government and a 1.1% tax provided from the community, this terminal was built debt free.

"Working with the state and the federal government we were able to support the airport as well as the local community and the money that they brought forward so that this terminal was able to be built debt free. That's pretty amazing, you don't see that very much across the country."

Bringing a new terminal to this airport has been in works for years. Airport executive director,Steven Picou is excited for the public to see it.

"...couple of months maybe behind we were supposed to opening up in the September-November time frame in 2021. However, due to covid, hurricanes and things like that I think we're still doing a pretty good job with getting this building open on time."