Goodwill plans hiring event

In an effort to assist people in Acadiana with rebounding from economic hardship, Goodwill Acadiana will hold their Spring Hiring Event to fill several open retail positions.

The event will take place Monday, May 24th from 9 a.m. to noon at the Corporate Office located at 2435 W. Congress St. in Lafayette.

Applications are currently being accepted online at www.goodwillacadianaorg/employment [goodwillacadianaorg] . Pre-applying for this event is highly encouraged, and candidates will have the chance to be hired on-the-spot. Walk-in applicants are also welcomed on the day of the event. Directional signs will be displayed around the building to inform participants where to enter.

“We want to provide a sense of security and relief to those in our community who have been feeling the effects of the challenging job market,” said Hope Johnson, Director of Donated Goods Retail. “Working for Goodwill is a double win. Our team feels empowered because they have stable employment, but in return, the work done by Goodwill Acadiana empowers and improves our region. We are working for the good of our community.”

Here's what a release from Goodwill says:

Since Goodwill Acadiana’s inception in 1990, they have been leading efforts to help people find meaningful employment. This includes the unemployed, underemployed, and those with obstacles that have prevented employment in the past. Goodwill Acadiana’s Job Connection offices continue to be available and open to anyone who needs assistance with writing or freshening up their resumes and those who need tips and tricks on proper interview techniques. To make an appointment with our Job Connection team, visit our physical location at 1225 Kaliste Saloom Rd. or call 337-769-7650. Our main Job Connection office is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.