Goodwill Acadiana to host seasonal Job Fair Tuesday

Goodwill Acadiana will host a Job fair on Tuesday, February 15, at the Corporate Office on Congress Street in Lafayette.

The job fair, according to Goodwill, is in an effort to assist people in Acadiana with rebounding from economic hardship.

Walk-ins are invited to fill out an application and be interviewed from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm. for a chance to be employed at Goodwill Acadiana.

“Goodwill Acadiana is looking for dedicated and passionate individuals who want to be much more than just employees” said Hope Johnson, Director of Donated Goods Retail. “Our team is a family, and we have a deep understanding that the heart of Goodwill’s mission is to create better opportunities for the people who live in our service regions. We know there are some talented and enthusiastic people who would love to be a part of changing lives, and we encourage you to walk-in to our job fair for an opportunity to join our family”

Several positions are available across various locations.

Those interested in interview should arrive dressed to impress and prepared for the job interview. Those needing assistance or practice with interview skills can contact the Goodwill Workforce Development team.

To make an appointment with the Job Connection office, visit 1225 Kaliste Saloom Rd. or call 337-769-7650. The office is open Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Fridays 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

For more information on Goodwill Acadiana and their Mission Services please visit their website at www.GoodwillAcadiana.org or contact them at 337-261-5811.

