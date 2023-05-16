GoFundMe started for victim of Magnolia Street house

Lafayette Parish, LA - A Lafayette woman is in need of help after losing her home and her four dogs in a fire on 5/14/2023.
It happened at the family's home on Magnolia Street on Sunday morning. No one was home at the time of the fire.
A hot water heater issue was to blame for the fire according the Lafayette Fire Department.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account. Click here to donate.
Posted at 11:03 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 00:03:48-04
