Go Go Fun Fun is back: Details and line-ups here

The Cajun Heartland State Fair will return this week, the Cajundome announced.

The fair will run May 27 through June 6, 2021 at the CAJUNDOME.

The 11-day event is presented by LUS and features the all new Gold Star Midway with rides for all ages in addition to Lagniappe Lane, featuring free family attractions, Crawfish Village, live entertainment, strolling attractions and more.

Free parking is available at Cajun Field and admission onto the fairgrounds is $3 per person, guests 3 & under free. Families are encouraged to visit the Fair website to take advantage of admission and ride discounts available throughout the fair.

Half-priced ride ticket sheets can be purchased now through May 26 for $12.50/sheet at the CAJUNDOME Box Office, open daily from 10 AM – 4 PM. Ride sheets will also be available on-site during the fair at the regular price of $25 and includes 20 ride tickets per sheet. The 50-ticket sheet Family Pack will also be on sale at the farigrounds for $50/sheet.

Ride wristbands will be available nightly and will be valid on the day of purchase from open to close. Ride wristbands can be purchased on the fairgrounds for $25 each, with the exception of opening night when they are only $20 each. Guests can purchase a Memorial Day ride wristband for only $20 each at the CAJUNDOME Box Office, now through Sunday, May 30th. Ride wristband Mega Passes are also available for $85 through May 26, which includes four ride wristband vouchers and admission for 4 that you can redeem on the day of your choice to help your family ride for less.

Guests can also join the CAJUNDOME Insiders on cajundome.com for exclusive offers and discounts.

Lagniappe Lane will include some returning free on-site entertainment from the World of Wonders big top show featuring 10 unusual side show acts and Texas Tommy’s Wild West Review. New this year, Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventures will include free admission into the Dinosaur Mobile Museum, daily baby dinosaur shows and T-Rex encounters.

Crazy Bout Crawfish restaurant from Breaux Bridge will be on-site daily selling delicious boiled crawfish in the Crawfish Village area along with other local food and merchandise vendors. New to Crawfish Village is the outdoor music stage featuring live local entertainment nightly.

The full line-up includes:

Thursday, May 27 5 PM - 7:30 PM HUNTER DEBLANC

Thursday, May 27 8 PM - 9:30 PM LVVRS

Friday, May 28 7 PM - 10 PM FULL CIRCLE BAND

Saturday, May 29 5:00 PM -7:30 PM EAGLE STREET BAND

Saturday, May 29 8 PM - 10:30 PM REDROCK DOWN

Sunday, May 30 5:00 PM -7:30 PM POISSON ROUGE

Sunday, May 30 8 PM - 10:30 PM NEW NATIVES BRASS BAND

Monday, May 31 7 PM - 10 PM MATHEW EWING & THE ALL STAR BAND

Tuesday, June 1 7 PM - 10 PM SINTHETIK MESSIAH

Wednesday, June 2 7 PM - 10 PM SYDNEY & THE SAMS

Thursday, June 3 7 PM - 10 PM SHOTGUN LILLIE

Friday, June 4 7 PM - 10 PM ROUGE KREWE

Saturday, June 5 7 PM - 10:00PM DG & THE FREETOWN SOUND

Sunday, June 6 5 PM - 8 PM THE GOOD DUDES

The CAJUNDOME’s new venue The Table Room will open nightly at 6 PM and feature free local entertainment as well from 7 PM – 10 PM.

The full Table Room line-up includes:

Thursday, May 27 7 PM - 10 PM TYLER JOSEPH

Friday, May 28 7 PM - 10 PM HOLLY ORTEGO

Saturday, May 29 7 PM - 10 PM CHRIS MUNSON

Sunday, May 30 7 PM - 10 PM ETHAN HUNT w/ JOSH LEBLANC

Monday, May 31 7 PM - 10 PM EMILY ORTEGO

Tuesday, June 1 7 PM - 10 PM CLINT ROBIN

Wednesday, June 2 7 PM - 10 PM JULIAN PRIMEAUX

Thursday, June 3 7 PM - 10 PM CAM NELSON

Friday, June 4 7 PM - 10 PM RAY BOUDREAUX/DJ RV

Saturday, June 5 8:30 PM - 11 PM JAY DA WIZARD

Sunday, June 6 7 PM - 10 PM KINGS OF KARAOKE

The Cajun Heartland Music Festival takes places inside the CAJUNDOME May 27th – 29th

The line-up includes Grammy and 6-time Group of the Year winners DIAMOND RIO, with special guests Lainey Wilson, and Blaine Roy & Second Wind on Thursday, May 27.

Then Cupid & Friends take the stage on Friday, May 28, with DJ Jubilee, Roi Anthony, Partners N Crime and more.

Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. will be onstage Saturday, May 29, with special guests Priscilla Block, and Clay Cormier & the Highway Boys.

The second weekend of the Cajun Heartland State Fair will also feature a few specialty events.

The Lafayette Women’s Chamber of Commerce presents the Cajun Market inside the Convention Center on Saturday, June 5, featuring vendors from across the region from 2 PM – 8 PM.

The final day of the Cajun Heartland State Fair includes a Touch a Truck event on Sunday, June 6, from 12 PM – 6 PM, featuring some “big trucks” and the folks that help serve, service and build Acadiana.

Daily Fair Hours are as follows:

Thursday, May 27 5 PM - 11 PM

Friday, May 28 5 PM - 11 PM

Saturday, May 29 12 PM - 11 PM

Sunday, May 30 12 PM - 11 PM

Monday, May 31 2 PM - 10 PM

Tuesday, June 1 5 PM - 10 PM

Wednesday, June 2 5 PM - 10 PM

Thursday, June 3 5 PM - 10 PM

Friday, June 4 5 PM - 11 PM

Saturday, June 5 12 PM - 11 PM

Sunday, June 6 12 PM - 9 PM

*Admission gate closes one hour prior to posted closing time. For more information on the Cajun Heartland State Fair including admission and ride discounts, new attractions, live music, specialty events and more, visit www.CAJUNDOME.com/events/chsf2021.