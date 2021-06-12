Girl dies from injuries sustained in N. Pierce Street shooting

A teenager who was shot on Thursday in Lafayette has died from her injuries.

On June 10 at 4 pm, officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded to a disturbance involving a firearm in the 1100 block of N. Pierce St.

Upon arrival, responding officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson for the Department. First-aid measures were administered prior to the girl being transported to a local hospital. On Saturday the girl died from her injuries.

Investigators say the suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim. The altercation turned violent when the suspect produced a firearm, the spokesperson stated. The girl was then shot by the suspect.

The suspect then fled the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

