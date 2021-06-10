Girard Park Circle reopens to traffic

Girard Park Circle in Lafayette is now open to traffic.
Lafayette Consolidated Government announced the reopening on Thursday, June 10.
The roadway was closed after a cross-drain pipe between Girard Park and John Coulee A failed.
LCG says that the metal pipe has been replaced with a box culvert that drains water from the park to the coulee.
