Girard Park Circle reopens to traffic

Posted at 10:32 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 11:32:05-04

Girard Park Circle in Lafayette is now open to traffic.

Lafayette Consolidated Government announced the reopening on Thursday, June 10.

The roadway was closed after a cross-drain pipe between Girard Park and John Coulee A failed.

LCG says that the metal pipe has been replaced with a box culvert that drains water from the park to the coulee.

