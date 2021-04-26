Giraffe statue still missing from local dentist office

A giraffe statue reported kidnapped from a local dentist office in Lafayette is still missing

Gracie the giraffe who is normally seen outside Dr. Leslie Jacobs Pediatric Dentistry on Rue Fontaine was taken sometime last week, the office says.

Dr. Leslie Jacobs spoke to KATC and says the giraffe is not just a landmark for the business, but also a part of the family.

"She is so special to us and all of our patients. She is part of our dental family. She has been with us since the beginning. I think that all the patients super miss her. I know the staff does," Dr. Jacobs said.

In a post on Facebook, the office says that Gracie wondered off somehow and would like to get her back.

Krystal Belaire Dore Mackenzie Kidder Renata Mahana Oriana Blair Quebedeaux Nikki Wiltz Morgan Elizabeth Hebert Anabel Falcon Retta Dupuis Brandi Domingue Erin Jacobs Posted by Dr Leslie Jacobs, Pediatric Dentistry on Friday, April 23, 2021

"If you see her grazing on leaves, please give her floss and a toothbrush and call our office immediately," the post reads.

Anyone who sees Gracie should call the office at 337-500-1500. The office says there is a reward in place for her safe return.

Jacob's hopes that Gracie can be returned to her rightful spot to once again greet patients and staff.

"It's nice to drive up and see her there every morning, with her mask on. She is super important to all of us and so we miss her and want her safe return." Dr. Jacobs said

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel