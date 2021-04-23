Giraffe statue reported kidnapped from local dentist office

There is a missing giraffe in Lafayette.

Gracie the giraffe who is normally seen outside Dr. Leslie Jacobs Pediatric Dentistry on Rue Fontaine has been kidnapped, the office says.

In a post on Facebook, the office says that Gracie wondered off somehow and would like to get her back.

Krystal Belaire Dore Mackenzie Kidder Renata Mahana Oriana Blair Quebedeaux Nikki Wiltz Morgan Elizabeth Hebert Anabel Falcon Retta Dupuis Brandi Domingue Erin Jacobs Posted by Dr Leslie Jacobs, Pediatric Dentistry on Friday, April 23, 2021

"If you see her grazing on leaves, please give her floss and a toothbrush and call our office immediately," the post reads.

Anyone who sees Gracie should call the office at 337-500-1500. The office says there is a reward in place for her safe return.

