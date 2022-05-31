Giles' pledge funds large dog park at Moncus Park

Moncus Park has announced that a large dog park will be built for dogs of all sizes to enjoy.

The funds for the dog park were provided by a pledge from Bob and Sandy Giles and Giles Automotive. A small dog park at Moncus Park already holds the Giles Automotive name.

Moncus Parks says that their support ensures that all dogs will have a safe place to play at Moncus Park, no matter their size.

The new large dog park will feature an acre of fenced-in, off-leash play area for large dogs to enjoy. The addition will be adjacent but separate from the Giles Automotive Family Small Dog Park and will include many of the same amenities – benches, drinking fountains, and doggie waste receptacles.

Both dog parks require an annual $10 permit to ensure the safety of all dogs and their owners by requiring that all dogs have been properly vaccinated and spayed or neutered.

A ribbon-cutting on the dog park will happen on June 4 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. The public is invited to attend.

