Giles Automotive donates to local charity

Dreams Come True of Louisiana received a donation Monday thanks to a local car dealership.

Bob Giles of Giles Automotive is using his nomination as 2022 Dealer of the Year by TIME and Ally Financial to donate to the agency.

The nonprofit organization Dreams Come True is dedicated to making dreams a reality for Louisiana children with life-threatening illnesses.

Giles also made an additional donation of $4,000.

"There is never enough money to go around and so to be in a position to take a $1,000 donation from Ally and increase it to $5,000 so that a child out there can have a dream fulfilled is very heartfelt for me," said Giles.

