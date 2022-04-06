Giles Automotive donates $20,000 to Dreams Come True Louisiana

Giles Automotive and Subaru of America presented a donation to Dreams Come True of Louisiana to better the lives of children with life-threatening illnesses.

For the second year in a row, Giles Automotive and Subaru donated $20,000 to the organization. The annual contribution is a part of The Subaru Share the Love Event, which started in 2008.

According to Giles Automotive, during the last months of the year, Subaru of America donated $250 per sold or leased car purchased to charities all over their dealerships’ communities as well as major charitable organizations across the country. Giles Automotive chose to duplicate the amount accumulated by Subaru, and each year a donation is made to Dreams Come True of Louisiana.

"It's important to have an organization like Dreams Come True Louisiana for Louisiana children to assist the families with children with life-threatening illnesses and help fulfill the dreams they may have," said Giles

Dreams Come True is an organization dedicated to making dreams a reality for Louisiana children with life-threatening illnesses.

