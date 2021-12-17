LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) says while gifting animals for Christmas can mean good intentions, it could be a bad idea.

While it’s heartening and seems harmless, gifting animals as Christmas gifts is sometimes not a good idea, LCG states. Unlike most gifts, pets don’t come with a receipt with the option to return, and some given as gifts inevitably end up back in the shelter.

This is LCG's reasons:

Pets are part of the family and are a lifetime commitment.

Pets are a financial commitment. They depend on their owners for food, water, safety, and veterinarian visits.

If the recipient is a minor, the child’s parents should be able and willing to assume care of the animal.

“We have a shelter full of homeless animals waiting for a new home. We just want to be sure the recipient of your thoughtful gift is ready for the responsibility of owning a pet and it fits their lifestyle,” Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye said.

LCG says instead, give the gift of love and licks with a Fur-tificate which works just like a gift certificate but should only be gifted if someone has expressed an interest in owning a pet and has the ability to responsibly care for one.

The Fur-tificate covers the adoption fee — $35 for dogs and $25 for cats and includes spaying or neutering, up-to-date vaccinations, microchipping, and heartworm testing.

To adopt a cat or dog, call 337-291-5644 or visit www.lafayettela.gov/lascc

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel