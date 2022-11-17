Gethsemane Church of God In Christ to host food give away and BBQ sale

Many have asked how they can help support to restore the Gethsemane Community Center.

The Gethsemane Church of God In Christ is hosting a community benefit to revitalize their community center that was damaged almost a month ago.

KATC's Darcie Ortique reported on the incident in the headline below:

Lafayette Police Department is Investigating Vandalism on Church Property

The community center will host a food giveaway and BBQ Pork steak sandwich sale on November 19th From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Patrons and supporters will also be allowed to tour the progress of the recovery of the building.

Youth and Programs Director, Minister Devin Norman, proclaims the community center benefit event to be a time of celebration and reflection.

Lafayette Police Department Sgt. Robin Green told KATC that authorities are currently investigating leads, however, they do not have a suspect and no arrests have been made.

