It is estimated that 96 percent of all child restraints are installed incorrectly.

If you're worried about the car seats in your vehicle, you can get them checked for free this weekend.

Certified technicians will be on hand to make sure the car seats are installed properly.

The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Ochsner Lafayette General Orthopedic Hospital on Ambassador Caffery Parkway at its intersection with West Congress.