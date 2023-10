The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center and SpayNation for Dogs and Cats are offering free rabies vaccines for dogs only on Sunday, October 22, 2023 from 8 a.m.-noon.

Discounted microchipping is also available for $20 (cash only), and a limited quantity of $20 spay/neuter vouchers are available.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m.-noon at the CAJUNDOME. Drivers should enter through Gate 8 off Congress Street.