Generation Sports Bar and Grill opens in Lafayette Municipal Golf Course

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Municipal Golf Course celebrated the grand opening of the Generation Sports Bar and Grill and Golf Pro Shop Friday.

According to the staff, the expansion is giving other the opportunity to work hard.

When I signed my contract, I just got off the road running," said Chris Arceneaux with the Lafayette Municipal Golf Course. "I rolled my sleeves up and just started working (and) keeping the community clean, just you know, trying to help create opportunities for the next generation. It's exciting to see our kids get started too with the game."

