General Russel Honoré to host town hall on abandoned oil wells fight

LAFAYETTE, La.– General Russel Honoré will host a town hall at noon Monday, November 8 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

Event organizers say he will lead a discussion on the environmental threat that the 4,600 abandoned oil wells around the state pose to Acadiana.

Honoré says he is asking the state to change laws that prevent oil companies from cleaning and plugging the wells themselves.

The event is free to the public. Register here for the free tickets on Eventbrite.com under the title: General Russel Honoré Town Hall on Abandoned Oil Wells in Louisiana.

