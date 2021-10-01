General Honoré will be in Lafayette to demand action from oil corporations

Retired Lieutenant General Russel Honoré will be in Lafayette next week to talk oil well clean up and the effect on Louisiana taxpayers.

Honoré says that neglected oil wells and infrastructure has led to 2,000 plus spills during Hurricane Ida, causing dangerous and potentially deadly pollution, he says.

According to The Advocate, when Hurricane Ida roared across the Gulf region, in its path were more than 600 sites that produced or stored toxic chemicals.

Over 2,000 reported incidents of pollution and contamination all from out-of-date and abandoned infrastructure, a press release from Honoré states.

On Tuesday October 5, Honoré will be at the Petroleum Club in Lafayette to demand the oil and gas industry foot the bill to properly plug all 4,600 abandoned wells in the state of Louisiana.

That could cost up to $650,000,000, they predice

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel