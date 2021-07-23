Gendarme Road Bridge in Lafayette to close for eight months

The Gendarme Road Bridge between Kilchrist Road and Joli Road will be closed for eight months beginning Friday.

On July 23, Lafayette Consolidated Government announced the immediate closure of the bridge located approximately 0.5 miles south of Kilchrist Road and 1.5 miles north of Joli Road.

They say the bridge's current condition required it to be closed immediately.

The three-span timber bridge will be replaced with a three-span concrete bridge.

The project is expected to be completed within eight months.

Detour routes will be posted.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel