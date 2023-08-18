Gas leak reported on Verot; one lane of traffic is closed

There's a gas leak on Verot School Road, fire officials say.

A two-inch gas line was leaking gas at about 8:15 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Verot School Road, a spokesman for the Lafayette Parish Fire Department said.

At that time, firefighters were on the scene and determined it was not a serious leak and no evacuations were necessary.

They did close one lane of travel on Verot there, and were awaiting a crew from the gas company to repair the leak. They closed part of the road so the crew can do the repair work, the spokesman said.

It is safe for folks to drive in the area, and there's no need to shut of air conditioners or anything like that, the spokesman said.

