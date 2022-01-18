Garbage collection pushed back a day in Lafayette Parish

If today is your regular waste collection day, then it will be pushed back a day after collection was put on pause for the national holiday, MLK, Jr. Day.

Republic Waste will begin collecting trash again, today, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), but if today is your regular collection day, then on Wednesday your trash will be collected. Friday's pick-up will be done on Saturday this week. Regular schedules will resume next week, they say.

The compost facility has been reopened on today, Tuesday, January 18th.

