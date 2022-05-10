Games Across Acadiana scavenger hunt kicks off June 3

LAFAYETTE, La. – Starting June 3 through June 19, Miles Perret Cancer Services is hosting Games Across.

This virtual scavenger hunt will feature more than 60 missions and activities.

Players can download a free app, perform tasks, and earn points for a chance to be entered into a raffle for prizes including a grand prize of $10,000.

While the scavenger hunt will be free to play, individuals can also purchase Games Across Acadiana raffle tickets by visiting the Miles Perret Cancer Services office or online at shopmilesperret.com. Tickets are $20 each and will ensure an automatic entry into the drawing for a chance at more than 50 prizes. Prizes include gift cards to local businesses and restaurants, tech and electronic prizes, and a $10,000 cash prize.

All proceeds from Games Across Acadiana will benefit Miles Perret Cancer Services and local families fighting cancer. For more information on Games Across Acadiana or how to purchase a ticket visit shopmilesperret.com or call 337-984-1920.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel