Games Across Acadiana is returning in June

Games Across Acadiana is returning this June.

Miles Perret Cancer Services says registration for their Ultimate Scavenger Hunt will open on May 20, 2022.

The virtual scavenger hunt will feature over 50 missions and activities for the whole family.

MPCS will honor National Cancer Survivor Month this year with game play available from June 3rd through June 19th

The games will be free to play and participants have the opportunity to complete a variety of missions and earn points for a chance to win over 50 prizes including a Grand Prize of $10,000.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Miles Perret Cancer Services and local families fighting cancer.

For more information on joining the hunt, visit milesperret.org/GAA or call 337-984-1920

