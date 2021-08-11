Games Across Acadiana Gameplay extended

Gameplay for Games Across Acadiana: Acadiana's Ultimate Scavenger Hunt has been extended through Saturday, August 14 at 6:00 pm.

The new deadline will give participants one extra day to complete featured missions for a chance to earn points towards an entry into the official Games Across Acadiana prize drawing, according to Sherry Hernandez, Community Liaison, Miles Perret Cancer Services.

The 2021 drawing will be held live on the Miles Perret Cancer Services Facebook page on August 21 at 10:00 am.

More than 50 prizes will be given away including a Grand Prize of $10,000.

Interested individuals can still register to play the game by downloading the free GooseChase app and searching for 2021 Games Across Acadiana. Missions can be completed at any time before the 6:00 pm deadline on August 14.

For more information about Games Across Acadiana visit milesperret.org/GAA.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel