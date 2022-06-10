Funraiser for service dog nonprofit organization set for Saturday

A fundraiser for Canine Companions will be held Saturday in Lafayette.
Luke Day will be held on June 11 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Beaullieau Dog Park located at 411 W. Bluebird Drive in Lafayette.
The event will have food trucks, giveaways, corn hole and dog treats.
Canine Companions is a national non-profit organization that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing trained service dogs and ongoing support at no cost to clients. Learn more at canine.org.
