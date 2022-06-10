Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Funraiser for service dog nonprofit organization set for Saturday

caninecompanies.JPG
Canine Companions
caninecompanies.JPG
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 19:00:47-04

A fundraiser for Canine Companions will be held Saturday in Lafayette.

Luke Day will be held on June 11 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Beaullieau Dog Park located at 411 W. Bluebird Drive in Lafayette.

The event will have food trucks, giveaways, corn hole and dog treats.

Canine Companions is a national non-profit organization that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing trained service dogs and ongoing support at no cost to clients. Learn more at canine.org.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.