Funeral services to be held Saturday for longtime Lafayette veterinarian

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 13 for a local veterinarian who served the Lafayette and Acadiana community for over 50 years.

Dr. John Wayland "Bill" Lambert, Jr. passed away on Sunday, March 7. He was 79.

Dr. Lambert was a veterinarian at Evangeline Veterinary Clinic on Pinhook Road in Lafayette. He practiced Veterinary Medicine in the Lafayette area for 52.

According to his obituary, Dr. Lambert was a native of Jennings and resident of Youngsville. He graduated from Lafayette High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M University.

Funeral services will be held Saturday March 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM at David Funeral Home.

Visitation will take place on Friday March 12, 2021 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and continue Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.

To read Lambert's full obituary, click here.

