Funeral services set for musician Blane Sonnier

CARENCRO ~ Funeral services will be held today at 3:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Paul Blane Sonnier, age 59, who passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Emergency Center in Scott.

Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro.

Sonnier, better known as Blane, was a native of Carencro and a resident of Scott. He was a well-known musician who loved to perform and play the bass guitar. He was a simple kind of man and was an incredible father and friend to all.

Survivors include his wife, Karina Sonnier; one son, Dustin Sonnier and his wife, Ashley, of Lafayette; five daughters, Adilynn Grace Sonnier, Emilie Idell Sonnier, Kloe Quebedeaux, Kourtney Quebedeaux, and Kylie Quebedeaux; his grandson, Hadley Sonnier; two brothers, Terry Benoit and Randy Walker; three sisters, Tonya Tate, Vicki Walker, and Belinda Benoit; and his stepmother, Nita Benoit.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Benoit and Ruth Ann Sonnier.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Monday until service time on Monday.

Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.