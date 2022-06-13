Funeral services announced for UL Lafayette First Lady, Gail Savoie

Funeral arrangements have been set for Gail Heinbach Savoie, the First Lady of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Our Lady of Wisdom Church. Gail died on Sunday, June 12, 2022, following an extended illness. She was 67 years old.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 PM on Wednesday evening in the funeral home.

Visiting hours will continue on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 8:00 AM to 12:15 PM.

Donations may be made in Gail's memory to the Savoie Family Endowed Scholarship Fund, c/o the UL Lafayette Foundation, P.O. Box 44290, Lafayette, LA 70504. Personal condolences may be sent to the Savoie family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

In a statement, UL Lafayette's President Dr. Joseph Savoie remembered his wife of forty-four years as "A proud ambassador for her alma mater and its greatest cheerleader". He also offered his thanks for the community's support during this difficult time. Mrs. Savoie is survived by her husband, her children, Blair and Adam, as well as her granddaughter Addison Marie.

"I remember my first time walking on this campus at orientation. I could not believe that people would actually look at you in the face, smile and say, ‘Hi,’ and they didn’t know who the heck you were. I had never experienced that and it was just great. I knew I had found home. I didn’t want to be anywhere else and, to this day, you can walk on this campus and still have that same feeling of acceptance,” Savoie said.

Read the full obituary here.

