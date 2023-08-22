Watch Now
Funeral arrangements for longtime Lafayette City Marshal Earl J. "Nickey" Picard

Posted at 3:00 PM, Aug 22, 2023
Services are set for Thursday for longtime Lafayette City Marshal Earl J. "Nickey" Picard.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 10 am, in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille, located at Martin & Castille Funeral Home Downtown, at 330 St. Landry Street.

It has been requested that visitation be observed in the Downtown location on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 4 to 9 pm. The Rosary will be recited at 7 pm on Wednesday.

Visitation will continue on Thursday from 8 am until time of services.

A burial service will take place at Calvary Cemetery, located at 355 Teurlings Drive.

To read his full obituary, click here.

