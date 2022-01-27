Fundraising 5K set for Faith House; early bird registration open

The annual King Cake 5K, a fundraiser for Faith House, is set for March 5.

Participants are urged to dress in their most festive Mardi Gras gear and join Faith House in Youngsville, on Saturday, March 5, 2022, for a 5K around Sugar Mill Pond. After you cross that finish line, reward yourself with some of the finest King Cake in Acadiana, they say.

The King Cake 5K is a family-friendly event, bring the kids to the Kiddie Court for face painting, games, and crafts! Those cheering on the runners can also get their fill of king cake, for a small donation. There will be King Cake tasting for our sweet treat or boudin if you prefer something more Cajun!

Early bird registration ends February 16.

Registration includes a great King Cake 5K raglan shirt, race finisher medal, and King Cake from the best bakeries in Acadiana. Family and friends of the runners can enjoy King Cake as well for $5.

Schedule of Events March 5th, 2022

Packet Pickup/Registration will begin at 7:30 am

Kiddie Court opens at 7:30 am

1 Mile Fun Run Starts at 8:30 am

5K will begin immediately after the Fun Run

Awards for best dressed will be given.

If you are interested in volunteering or being a sponsor for the King Cake 5K, please contact Kristen Boutte or Kayla Amos at 337-267-9422 or kristen@faithhouseacadiana.com or kaylaa@faithhouseacadiana.com