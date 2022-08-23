Fundraiser set for Sunday; Landreth, Delafose, FeuFollet to appear

Lafayette native Dillan Pope suffered a nearly fatal injury in April this year. The 27-year-old was left nearly completely paralyzed from the incident. To help with his recovery and overwhelming medical expenses, his family organized an all-day fundraising dance in Downtown Lafayette on Sunday, August 28.

Songs of Hope will be held at Warehouse 535 from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, but kids 12 and younger get in free. There also will be a raffle, a silent auction, a cash bar and food by Southern Spread. All proceeds will benefit Dillan.

The event features guitar virtuoso Sonny Landreth, local zydeco favorite Geno Delafose, Cajun rockers Feufollet with special guest singer Anna Laura Edmiston, and fiddler Chris Segura joining in. A portion of the proceeds will be used to start an organization to help continue providing resources to others who suffer from spinal and brain injury.

Here's the flyer with more information: