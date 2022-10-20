Fundraiser set for injured police officer

The Police Association of Lafayette and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited are planning a fundraiser for Lafayette Police Officer Brian Rozas, who was injured in August while working security in downtown Lafayette.

The event is set for Parc International on Saturday, November 5, with live music and a gumbo cook-off.

Rozas was injured-in-action on August 14th. After a month-long stay in the hospital, Rozas was released to continue his recovery at home. He still has a long journey ahead of him and his fellow police officers are working together to provide an opportunity for the community to help contribute toward his recovery, organizers say.

The event will be from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. in the parc.

“Although Brian is home with his family, he still has a long road of recovery ahead of him. We are hoping to raise enough money to help Brian have the ability to financially provide the life he and his daughter were living prior to his on-the-job injury," said Charles Broussard Jr., President of the Police Association of Lafayette.

Plans include live music from Chubby Carrier, The Molly Ringwalds and more, and gumbo tastings. General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.com or day of, at the gate.

Tickets allow access to the parc and gumbo tastings. Additional VIP ticket options are available and more information can be found on Eventbrite.

The live music schedule is as follows:

● 10:00 am-12:00 pm Opening statements & DJ Mr. Isssa Party (Colby Desormeaux)

● 12:00-1:00 pm Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

● 1:30-2:30 pm Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie

● 3:00-4:00 pm Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys

● 4:00-5:00 pm Announcements

● 5:00-6:30pm The Molly Ringwalds