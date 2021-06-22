Fundraiser for brain cancer research set

A charity event is set to raise money for brain cancer research, and to honor a local man diagnosed with brain cancer.

Adam’s Annual Brain Fest is a charity event in honor of Adam Sonnier, an Acadiana native and business owner. This is the first one, but organizers hope to hold it annually from now on.

Adam was recently diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain cancer called Glioblastoma Multiforme. The will be at the Room at Corner Bar from 1pm-4pm. 100% of the proceeds benefit the National Brain Tumor Society.

Organizers tell us that everything about Adam’s diagnosis blindsided their family after Adam was sick for about a week and a half with headaches and extreme fatigue. Ten years ago, this diagnosis and type of brain cancer was very devastating. It is estimated that 700,000 Americans live with a primary brain tumor. The National Brain Tumor Society is committed to finding a cure and improving the lives of those affected by brain tumors.

“We wanted to do something positive with Adam’s diagnosis and give back to the community that has given so much to us and that’s when the idea for Brain Fest was born” says Melissa Sonnier, Adam’s wife and CFO of Let’s Vibe, the organization hosting the event.

There will be music from the Kings of Karaoke, and Exposure- A Selfie Experience will be there, and food will be provided by Corner Pantry.

Early bird tickets are available for purchase online here for $18 per person through July 3, with $20 entry at the door. It is free for children under 12 years of age. All guests will receive two drink tickets and the ability to bid on auction items such as gift cards to local eateries, high end skin care treatments, boutique fitness giveaways, camp get away and exotic vacations.

For a preview of auction items and door prizes, visit Let’s Vibe on Facebook or Instagram.

Let’s Vibe is a Woman Owned Small Business offering an array of services from Business Development, Event Planning and Promotion, Marketing, Public Relations, Production Planning, Process Implementation, through to Employee Benefits.

