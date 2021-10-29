Friday concert to celebrate the lives of Acadiana music legends

On Friday, the non-profit group, Love of People will celebrate Acadiana music legends with an evening concert.

The concert will take place at 6:00 pm at Hub City Ford on the NW Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette. The concert grounds open at 5:00 pm.

The evening will celebrate the lives and lessons of Carol Fran, Warren Storm and Lil Buck Senegal with live music from CC Adcock, Steve Riley, and Roddie Romero.

The event will also help kick off Love of People's art of business initiative, which is designed to implement business acumen within the creative economy.

The group says that by partnering with local private businesses they hope to achieve their goals in providing support service infrastructures designed to provide sustainability, professional development, and retirement benefits for those that continue to dedicate their lives to the cultures and traditions of Acadiana.

Tickets for the event are available online at loveofpeople.org or by calling their office at 337-988-0076.

