French Ambassador to visit Lafayette

The French Ambassador is planning a visit to Lafayette on Sunday, November 28.

His Excellency Philipe Étienne will be welcomed by Mayor-President Josh Guillory and civic leaders, educators, artists, and French heritage preservers from Acadiana.

While the ambassador is in Louisiana, he will be visiting Myrtle Place Elementary, on Monday, November 29, one of Louisiana's longest running French Immersion schools.

Following his visit in Lafayette, Étienne will be meeting with Governor John Bel Edwards in Baton Rouge and Mayor LaToya Cantrell in New Orleans.

In New Orleans, he'll be present for the signing of a partnership of French media, French broadcaster France 24 and Louisiana French multimedia platform Télé-Louisiane, as well as a ceremony recognizing Louisiana civil rights icon Homer Plessy.

To learn more about the French Ambassador and The Embassy of France in Washington, D.C., click here.

