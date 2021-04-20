Free tennis camp open to kids this summer

Summer is right around the corner, and parents, if you're looking for something fun for your kids - how about tennis camp?

The free camp, sponsored by Lafayette Ladies Tennis League, is being offered from May 31 to June 3 at Beaver Park in Lafayette. It's open to kids ages 5-18.

Campers will develop their technique and build fundamental skills through on court tennis instruction and match play.

Calvin Kemp, the park's tennis director, says the camp will make the game more accessible to everyone.

"It's part of a larger plan to make tennis more accessible to the city of Lafayette. This summer camp is one part; we're looking at doing another free summer camp, but ultimately what we want to have in the fall is tennis programming for the youth in Lafayette for free," explained Kemp.

Registration is open now, but hurry, spots are limited. You can register at acadianaserves.com - just click the "Summer Camps" tab.

COVID restrictions, including masks and social distancing, will be in place.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel