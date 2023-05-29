Free summer science kits for LPSS families

LAFAYETTE, La. — Starting Tuesday, May 30, 2023, the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) is offering complimentary science kits to celebrate the beginning of the summer season.

Each summer science kit has been packed with six experiments, providing students the opportunity to explore and learn during the summer break.

LPSS families can easily obtain a free kit by visiting the LPSS Family Resource Center in Room 104, anytime between 8 am and 3 pm, Monday through Thursday. Upon arrival, visitors are asked to check in at the main office.

The free summer science kits will be available for pickup until Friday, June 9, 2023.