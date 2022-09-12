Free monkeypox vaccines to be offered in Lafayette

The Lafayette Foundation Clinic and LDH have teamed up to host a free monkeypox clinic next week.

The event is planned for Tuesday, September 20, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the clinic, which is located at 117 Caillouet Place.

Vaccines are free.

The criteria to get a vaccine have changed.

The eligibility criteria for monkeypox vaccination now include:

Gay/bisexual men or transgender people who are sexually active with more than one partner.

Anyone who is at high risk of monkeypox exposure. This includes (but is not limited to) people who: Are HIV positive or receive medicines to prevent HIV infection (PrEP) Are experiencing homelessness Use IV drugs Give or receive money or other goods in exchange for sex Have significant skin-to-skin contact with others in a social or sexual venue Work at establishments where sexual or intimate activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs, hotels)

Clinicians or laboratory staff who are at high risk of occupational exposure

Anyone who has been determined to be at high risk by a healthcare provider or public health official

If you want to get a vaccine, or you want more information, call the clinic at 337-988-9737 or you can fill out a registration form here.

