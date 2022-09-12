Watch Now
Free monkeypox vaccines to be offered in Lafayette

Federica Narancio/AP
Posted at 12:05 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 13:05:37-04

The Lafayette Foundation Clinic and LDH have teamed up to host a free monkeypox clinic next week.

The event is planned for Tuesday, September 20, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the clinic, which is located at 117 Caillouet Place.

Vaccines are free.

The criteria to get a vaccine have changed.

The eligibility criteria for monkeypox vaccination now include:

  • Gay/bisexual men or transgender people who are sexually active with more than one partner.

  • Anyone who is at high risk of monkeypox exposure. This includes (but is not limited to) people who:

    • Are HIV positive or receive medicines to prevent HIV infection (PrEP)
    • Are experiencing homelessness
    • Use IV drugs
    • Give or receive money or other goods in exchange for sex
    • Have significant skin-to-skin contact with others in a social or sexual venue
    • Work at establishments where sexual or intimate activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs, hotels)
  • Clinicians or laboratory staff who are at high risk of occupational exposure
  • Anyone who has been determined to be at high risk by a healthcare provider or public health official

If you want to get a vaccine, or you want more information, call the clinic at 337-988-9737 or you can fill out a registration form here.

