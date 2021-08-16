Free drive-thru COVID testing offered in Lafayette

Drive Thru COVID- 19 Testing will be offered this week at the Lafayette Parish Health Unit.

The testing, which is free, will be offered in the parking lot of the health unit, located at 220 W. Willow Street in Lafayette; from Clifton Chenier entrance, turn left at the first driveway.

The tests will be offered from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. August 16 through 20.

· Rapid Antigen and PCR available

· There is NO COST for the COVID Testing

· Wear a mask.

· No medical evaluation available, testing only.

· Email address required for obtaining PCR results.

For more information call 337-262-5311

