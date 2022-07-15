Free COVID tests, vaccinations and boosters offered Sunday

People ages 5 and older can get free COVID tests, vaccinations and boosters Sunday, July 17.

The event will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the St. Anthony Catholic Church Hall on Madeline Street in Lafayette.

Anyone five years old and older can get their first or second shot, as well as their first or second booster. People ages 5 through 17 years must have a parent or guardian present.

If you're a Medicaid patient, you can find out at the event if you are eligible to get $200 for getting vaccinated.

For more information, you can call 337.501.7617.