Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Free COVID tests, vaccinations and boosters offered Sunday

vaccine
WFTS
A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.
vaccine
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 15:05:05-04

People ages 5 and older can get free COVID tests, vaccinations and boosters Sunday, July 17.

The event will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the St. Anthony Catholic Church Hall on Madeline Street in Lafayette.

Anyone five years old and older can get their first or second shot, as well as their first or second booster. People ages 5 through 17 years must have a parent or guardian present.

If you're a Medicaid patient, you can find out at the event if you are eligible to get $200 for getting vaccinated.

For more information, you can call 337.501.7617.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.