Free carotid screenings to be held in Lafayette

World Stroke Day is coming up soon, and because of this, Acadiana Vascular Clinic will conduct carotid screenings next week.

The screenings will be held on Friday, November 5.

Health officials will screen for carotid artery disease at the event.

You can call 337-289-9700 to reserve a spot. Acadiana Vascular Clinic is located at 129 Rue Louis XIV in Lafayette.

