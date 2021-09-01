Fox Chase flooding brings along problem familiar to residents

Flash flooding from heavy rains Tuesday afternoon impacted some Lafayette neighborhoods.

One such area was Fox Chase, where standing water accumulated in the streets. Some children even got out their canoes.

The flooding brings with it a problem residents in the neighborhood are all too familiar with - people driving through deep waters.

Homeowners we spoke with say drivers need to slow down to prevent water from being pushed into homes.

"People that don't live in here are coming through and not being able to get out and they're consequently very angry," explained Brenda Menard. "And so they come barreling through, and the water is up to my bay windows, so I'm just asking them to please slow down."

