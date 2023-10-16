Fourth annual Merry & Bright Holiday Series returns

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited launches its 4th annual Merry & Bright Holiday Series.

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited’s Merry & Bright Holiday Series, presented by Lafayette Coca-Cola Bottling Company with support from Lafayette Travel, will be returning to the heart of our city in Downtown Lafayette. This seasonal celebration includes a community-wide Christmas tree decorating contest, the Lighting of the Tree concert, the Christmas Carnival, a Holiday Art Market, the Movies in the Parc season finale, and a competition for best holiday window display – all taking place throughout the month of December.

Downtown Lafayette will be a destination for the holidays as Parc International is transformed into the North Pole with decorations, lights, a 25-foot-tall Christmas tree, and a grove of live Christmas trees decorated by local families, businesses, and organizations. "The Downtown Merry & Bright Holiday Series is a great way for families to celebrate the holidays in the heart of our city," said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the nonprofit that produces the series. "We invite the community to join us downtown this holiday season to celebrate this magical time of year while supporting our unique collection of local small businesses and enjoying the walkability of downtown."

In November, downtown businesses will begin converting their storefronts into a “Window Wonderland” featuring creative installations by local artists. This holiday tradition is brought to you by Basin Arts in partnership with Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. The public will get a chance to vote online for their favorite holiday display beginning Friday, December 1.

Downtown’s Christmas Tree Extravaganza will begin on Tuesday, November 21 with a Christmas Tree Decorating Party for Extravaganza participants. The Christmas Tree Extravaganza is a Christmas tree decorating competition open to businesses, organizations, nonprofits and families to display in Parc International throughout the holiday season. Visitors of the Parc can vote for their favorite tree online beginning Monday, November 27, with winners of the competition announced on Friday, December 15.

Downtown’s Merry & Bright Holiday Series will officially kick-off on Friday, December 1, with a Lighting of the Tree Concert featuring Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band. Please leave your ice chests and pets at home and support DLU by purchasing a drink at the show. This event is presented by Evangeline Bank & Trust, in partnership with Love Our Schools, and with support from Whataburger.

Following the annual Sonic Christmas Parade on Sunday, December 3, families are invited to Parc International to enjoy the Christmas Carnival. Activations include face painting, pony rides, fun jumps, photos with Santa, cookie decorating and much more! The Christmas Carnival wouldn’t be possible without presenting sponsor, Meritus Credit Union.

December ArtWalk will take place on Saturday, December 9 and there will be a special edition Holiday Art Market in partnership with Cocodrie by Colette on the 400 block of Jefferson Street from 5pm-8pm. Find holiday gifts, stocking stuffers, and other hand-crafted items created by local artists while enjoying the district’s restaurants and small businesses.

The Movies in the Parc season finale and the closing event to the 2023 Merry & Bright Holiday series will also take place on Saturday, December 9. Everyone is invited to enjoy a free screening of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch along with an array of pre-movie activations and food vendors. Activations and food vendors will begin at 4:30pm and the movie will begin at sundown. Movies in the Parc is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Lafayette and CGI with support from Whataburger.

Downtown Lafayette

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited would also like to thank these additional sponsors of this holiday series:

The Chase Tower

Maison Title

First Horizon

The Grouse Room

Broussard, David & Moreaux

Toce Financial

Jones Walker

Pat Edmond & Family

To learn more about Downtown Lafayette Unlimited’s 2023 Merry & Bright Holiday series, visit www.downtownlafayette.org/events-landing/christmas-downtown

Downtown Lafayette’s 2023 Merry & Bright Holiday Events

Window Wonderland

December 1 – December 31 | Jefferson Street + Various Locations Downtown

Christmas Tree Extravaganza

November 27 – January 1 | Parc International

Christmas Tree Extravaganza Decorating Party

Tuesday, November 21 | Parc International | 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Lighting of the Tree Concert

Friday, December 1 | Parc International | 5:00 – 8:00 PM

Christmas Carnival

Sunday, December 3 | Parc International | 2:00 – 5:00 PM

Holiday Art Market

Saturday, December 9 | 400 block of Jefferson Street | 5:00 – 8:00 PM

Movies in the Parc

Saturday, December 9 | Parc International | 4:30 – 7:00 PM